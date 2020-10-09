Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open Men's Singles Semi-finals 2020 Live Updates: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Nadal and Schwartzman in Action

Event Highlights Tsitsipas Road to Semi-final

Djokovic Road to Semi-final

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open Men's Singles Semi-finals 2020 Live Updates: A day after the women's singles final was set, four men's singles semi-finals are set to be held to decide the final for Sunday. Follow News18 Sports' live blog for all the latest updates from the semi-finals. Novak Djokovic will be favourite to reach his 27th Grand Slam final when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas but given the form that Tsitsipas showed in his quarter-finals, he will surely fight hard to make his first Grand Slam final.



Djokovic did not look a 100 per cent fit during his quarter-final as he spoke of his neck and shoulder problems and Pablo Carreno-Busta troubled him but couldn't make the best of it. That is where Tsitsipas, with a more aggressive game, can hurt Djokovic. Tsitsipas was quick, aggressive and hitting big in the quarter-final but hitting through a 17-time Grand Slam champion, also one of the best returners in the game, will be a challenge.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo Credit: Reuters)



On the other hand, Rafael Nadal will be looking to stay on course for a 13th French Open title and will get to avenge his only defeat in 10 meetings with Diego Schwartzman, which he suffered a little over two weeks ago in Rome. Schwartzman, who is in his first Grand Slam semi-final, will be aiming for a first final. His win over the finalist of the last two years Dominic Thiem and against Nadal in Rome should be a confidence booster.



Nadal, 34, has complained about the cold weather at the rescheduled Grand Slam, which is usually held in May-June, the new balls being used for this edition and the late finishes. But the unusual conditions have had little impact on his performances as he has dropped just 34 games in his five wins. Schwartzman, on the other hand, had ample chances to win against Thiem in straight sets but mistakes meant it went to five sets.