sports

French Open: Naomi Osaka Threatened With Disqualification, Fined USD 15,000 for Media Boycott
1-MIN READ

French Open: Naomi Osaka Threatened With Disqualification, Fined USD 15,000 for Media Boycott

Naomi Osaka (Image: Twitter)

The Roland-Garros referee issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct.

Japanese star Naomi Osaka was Sunday threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she continues her media boycott, officials said.

“We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences," said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

“As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament."

World number two Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and sport’s highest-earning female athlete, was fined $15,000 on Sunday for refusing to hold a press conference after her opening win against Patricia Maria Tig.

first published:May 30, 2021, 20:57 IST