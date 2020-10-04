French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniel Galan to Sail into Last 16 for 11th Straight Year

Novak Djokovic demolished Colombian lucky loser Daniel Galan to reach the Roland Garros last 16 for an 11th successive year on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic swept past 153rd-ranked Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 with his most challenging moment coming when he helped groundstaff lay more clay on the surface of Court Philippe Chatrier after rain had made it treacherous.

For Djokovic, the 2016 French Open champion who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, it was his 71st win in Paris.

Djokovic took his 2020 record to 34 wins against just one loss as he continues his bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice.

Next up is Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov who put out Chile's Cristian Garin.