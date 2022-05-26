French Open: Paula Badosa Into 3rd Round in Paris

No. 3 Paola Badosa has become the first woman seeded in the top 10 to reach the third round at Roland Garros this year.

Badosa went down a break to open the third set of her match against 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan before regrouping to grab four games in a row and was on her way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at Court Suzanne Lenglen that took more than two hours.

Badosa’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2021 French Open.

She will face No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova next.

All five of the women seeded in the top 10 and placed on the bottom half of the draw are already out of the field. Badosa is in the top half, where No. 8 Karolina Pliskova lost earlier Thursday.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins play later.

The woman seeded 11th, American Jessica Pegula, reached the third round by beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

