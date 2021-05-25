Prajnesh Gunneswaran Loses in First Round of French Open Qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran fell on the first hurdle at the French Open as he lost in the opening round of the qualifiers on Tuesday. Prajnesh was up against Germany’s Oscar Otte and lost the match 6-2, 6-2. Prajnesh had last played in the qualifiers of the Geneva Open on May 16, where he had lost to American Mackenzie McDonald in three sets. Apart from Prajnesh, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan are in action in the men’s singles qualifiers at the Roland Garros. On Monday, Ankita Raina had crossed the first hurdle in the women’s singles qualifiers with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Australian Arina Rodionova.

Prajnesh was not at all at his best on Tuesday with his serves failing him. He served four double faults and managed to get in only 54 per cent of his first serves. Of the first serves that he got in, he won 53 per cent of them. Prajnesh was also let down by his second serves, on which he won only 45 per cent of his points. In comparison to his serving stats, Otte got in 56 per cent of his first serves and won 75 per cent of his points on them. He was also good with his second serves winning 65 per cent of those points.

Otte brought up 16 break points through the course of the match and converted five of those to eventually beat Prajnesh and move to the second round of the qualifiers. Prajnesh managed only 49 points in total compared to 72 won by Otte.

At the time of publishing this article, Ramanathan was in the middle of his match against American Michael Mmoh. He had lost the first set 2-6 but won the second on tiebreak 7-6(4). Then the match was suspended like many others due to rain.

Later in the day, Nagal would be up against Italian Roberto Marcora.

