French Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Stefano Travaglia to Cruise Through to Roland Garros Last-16

Rafael Nadal charged into the French Open last 16 on Friday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 win over Italian world number 74 Stefano Travaglia.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion next faces American qualifier Sebastian Korda, ranked a lowly 213th, for a quarter-final spot.

Nadal has yet to drop a set in Paris this week and took a stride closer towards equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 major titles.

Sonego Wins 36-point Tiebreak

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego qualified for the last 16 of a major for the first time Friday after edging out Taylor Fritz at Roland Garros in a 36-point tiebreak, the joint second longest in Grand Slam history.

World number 46 Sonego required seven match points to close out a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17) win and finish off the American 27th seed following a 30-minute tiebreak.

It fell two points shy of the record 38-point tiebreak played by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Andy Roddick and the 2007 Australian Open.

Fritz, who was broken just once the entire match, blew nine set points in the third set including six in the tiebreak.

"I'm going to be up all night thinking about what I could have done different, especially in that third set, like on every single set point I made the return and I made like pretty good returns on almost all of them," said Fritz.

"I have definitely never played a tiebreaker like that and probably never will again."

Sonego, 25, takes on the winner of the tie between 12th seed Diego Schwartzman and Norbert Gombos for a place in the quarter-finals.

Five Italians reached the men's third round at Roland Garros this year -- an Open era record for the country. No more than two have made the last 16 before at the same major.