French Open: Rafael Nadal to Face Novak Djokovic in Quarterfinal After Epic Last-16 Win
French Open: Rafael Nadal to Face Novak Djokovic in Quarterfinal After Epic Last-16 Win

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes

Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth-round epic.

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros and holder of a record 21 Grand Slam titles, triumphed over the Canadian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match which lasted four hours and 21 minutes.

It was only the third time in his 17-year, 111-match career in Paris that Nadal had been stretched to five sets.

Nadal and Djokovic will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006.

first published:May 30, 2022, 00:35 IST