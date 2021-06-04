sports

French Open: Russia's Yana Sizikova Detained by Paris Police Over Suspected Fixing Charges
1-MIN READ

French Open: Russia's Yana Sizikova Detained by Paris Police Over Suspected Fixing Charges

French Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)

French Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris police on Friday detained Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova

Paris police on Friday detained Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match at the French Open last year, a police and legal source told AFP.

Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles rankings, was detained on Thursday night after a match in this year’s tournament as part of an investigation into possible corruption and fraud, the source in the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:June 04, 2021, 15:13 IST