French Open Women's Singles Final 2021: Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Barbora Krejcikova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

World number 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on Barbora Krejčíková in an unexpected French Open Women’s Singles final on Saturday at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris. The match will take place at 06:30 pm (IST). Pavlyuchenkova has reached this stage in her 52nd attempt. On the other hand, Krejcikova is known as the double specialist and this is her only fifth appearance in a singles main draw at a Grand Slam event. Barring French Open 2021, Krejcikova has never gone past the round of 16 in her previous attempts.

The duo was also helped by the fact that the top seeds just kept falling at Roland Garros this year. While world number one and 2019 champion Ashleigh Barty was knocked out in the second round, the 23 Slam queen Serena Williams bowed out in the fourth round. The world number two Naomi Osaka pulled out after the first round and 2018 champion Simona Halep did not even come to Paris.

If Pavlyuchenkova would manage to win tonight’s match against Krejčíková, she will become the fourth Russian player to win Roland Garros. Previously, Anastasia Myskina (2004), Svetlana Kuznetsova (2009) and Maria Sharapova (2012 and 2014) have won the French Open.

While Krejcikova defeated Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 in the semi-finals to book her berth in the final, Pavlyuchenkova beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 to qualify for the summit clash.

When is French Open 2021 Women’s Final?

The women’s French Open final between Barbora Krejčíková and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take place on Saturday, June 12.

At what time French Open 2021 Women’s Final will take place?

The women’s final between Barbora Krejčíková and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take place at 06.30 PM (IST).

Where will the Women’s French Open 2021 Final take place?

French Open Women’s final will be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the French Open Women’s Final on TV?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the French Open 2020 Women’s Final.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open Women’s Final online?

The women’s final can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

