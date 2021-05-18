French Police Arrest Four over Marquinhos Burglary

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the burglary at the home of Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos in March, the Versailles prosecutor’s office said.

The four suspects in custody, aged 17, 20, 28 and 29, were arrested in Paris and its suburbs, the prosecutor’s office told AFP.

The burglary occurred on March 14, while PSG were losing to Nantes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

A gang broke into the PSG captain’s home in the Yvelines, west of Paris, while members of his family were there.

There was some “violence", a source close to the inquiry told AFP. The Brazilian player’s father was hit in the ribs but did not suffer any serious injuries.

The robbers took 1,500 euros (1,830 dollars) in cash as well as luxury bags.

“No one was hurt and everyone is fine. More fear than harm," Marquinhos posted on Instagram after the incident.

During the same match, thieves also broke into the home of another PSG star, Argentine Angel Di Maria, in Neuilly, just outside Paris, and took jewellery and watches.

