News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Football
1-MIN READ

French Football League 1 and 2 to Pay Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police. (Photo Credit: AP)

A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police. (Photo Credit: AP)

Players, coaches and referees at French league matches will wear a black armband in tribute to Samuel Paty.

Players, coaches and referees at French league matches this weekend will wear a black armband in tribute to the French history teacher who was killed near Paris last week in a suspected terror-related attack.

The French league said in a statement Monday that a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off while a picture of the teacher will be displayed on giant screens at all professional matches in Ligue 1 and 2.

Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islams Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...