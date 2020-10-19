French Football League 1 and 2 to Pay Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty
A demonstrator displays on his back a portrait of slain teacher Samuel Paty during a demonstration Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was shot dead by police. (Photo Credit: AP)
Players, coaches and referees at French league matches will wear a black armband in tribute to Samuel Paty.
Players, coaches and referees at French league matches this weekend will wear a black armband in tribute to the French history teacher who was killed near Paris last week in a suspected terror-related attack.
The French league said in a statement Monday that a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off while a picture of the teacher will be displayed on giant screens at all professional matches in Ligue 1 and 2.
Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islams Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats.