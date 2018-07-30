GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

French World Cup Glory Costs Chinese Firm $9 million and Counting

A Chinese kitchen appliance maker said Monday it has so far made refunds worth nine million dollars, fulfilling a costly pledge to reimburse customers if France won the World Cup.

AFP

Updated:July 30, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
French World Cup Glory Costs Chinese Firm $9 million and Counting
Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy as France celebrate after winning the World Cup. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Shanghai: A Chinese kitchen appliance maker said Monday it has so far made refunds worth nine million dollars, fulfilling a costly pledge to reimburse customers if France won the World Cup.

Vatti, one of the French team's sponsors, is coughing up after Didier Deschamps' side beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in Moscow a fortnight ago.

According to Vatti's latest figures, the Chinese firm has made refunds - either in cash or gift cards - of more than 62 million yuan.

And the cost to Vatti of the success of "Les Bleus" does not stop there, with a portion of refunds still outstanding.

The total payout over the marketing stunt will amount to nearly $12 million.

Vatti, founded in 1992, promised before the World Cup to refund customers who bought their "Championship Package" of selected products if France lifted the trophy.

Vatti stock dived as France made their way through the tournament, but the firm is publicly sanguine.

"The amount to repay could be very significant, but it was included in our annual budget. It will not have huge consequences on the company," Wang Zhaozhao, a Vatti representative, previously told the China Securities Journal.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...