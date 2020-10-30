News18 Logo

Fresh Off Suspension, Hinch Takes Over As Tigers Manager

Fresh Off Suspension, Hinch Takes Over As Tigers Manager

DETROIT: The Detroit Tigers hired AJ Hinch to be their new manager Friday, giving him a chance to return to a major league dugout after he was fired by Houston in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The Tigers announced the move, saying they agreed to terms with Hinch on a multiyear deal.

Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired late this season, and he takes over a rebuilding team that is hoping to start climbing the standings behind a handful of highly touted pitching prospects.

For the 46-year-old Hinch, this is an opportunity to revive his managerial career. He guided Houston to the 2017 World Series title, but that championship and a lot of what Hinch accomplished there is now viewed in a different light after an investigation found the Astros used a video feed from a center field camera to decode the opposing catchers signs, and players banged on a trash can to signal to hitters what was coming.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: October 30, 2020, 22:42 IST
