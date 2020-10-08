Fresh Recruits Comprising EVOLVE Wrestlers and an NCAA All-American Enter WWE Performance Center

Fans can expect to see fresh faces on WWE soon as a new batch of recruits have just entered the training facility at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Comprising EVOLVE Wrestling standouts and a two-time NCAA All-American, the group looks very promising.

The group, which includes seven men and one woman, has already received a lot of support from the wrestling fraternity.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels welcomed the recruits through a post on social media.

Who are these new entrants? Let us check out:

Brandi Pawelek: Popularly known as Brandi Lauren in the independent circuit, she is an exciting fighter who has previously featured in the ring for Impact Wrestling and SHINE Wrestling.

Camron Rogers: Rogers is a 6-foot-1 wrestler from Texas, who competes under the ring name Curt Stallion. He shot to fame after his breakout performance at EVOLVE Wrestling in 2019. There he fought the likes of WWE star Matt Riddle and NXT stars Cameron Grimes, Mansoor and Dexter Lumis.

Anthony Greene: Anthony is a standout ring performer from Massachusetts. He is an expert grappler who previously featured at EVOLVE Wrestling, back when NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze was also there.

Dartanyon Ruffin: Leon Ruff is a former Tag Team Champion at EVOLVE Wrestling. The 24-year-young wrestler has already competed on WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT in the past few months. He took on the likes of Sheamus, Aleister, Ciampa and Fantasma.

Joseph Ruby: Standing at 6-foot and weighing 249-pound, Joseph or Joe Gacy is an aggressive pick from New Jersey. He is a three-time Combat Zone Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. He is also a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion.

Joshua Bruns: The 6-foot-8 giant Josh Briggs is a former EVOLVE Champion. He has previously gone up against the likes of NXT UK Champion WALTER, John Morrison, Matt Riddle and Angelo Dawkins.

Jacob Kasper: The 25-year-old is a standout wrestler from Lexington, Ohio. At Duke University, Kasper was a two-time NCAA All-American. He won the 2018 ACC heavyweight championship. He was also placed in trials at the 2016 Olympic.

Jake Clemons: Jake is a referee from Ohio who has officiated on WWE RAW and promotions like EVOLVE and AIW.