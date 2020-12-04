News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Friday IV Carries E. Illinois Over Chicago St. 78-56

    Friday IV Carries E. Illinois Over Chicago St. 78-56

    Sammy Friday IV scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois to a 7856 win over Chicago State on Thursday.

    CHARLESTON, Ill.: Sammy Friday IV scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds 16 points to lead Eastern Illinois to a 78-56 win over Chicago State on Thursday.

    Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (1-3). Jordan Skipper-Brown added 13 points and Marvin Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds.

    Levelle Zeigler had 11 points for the Cougars (0-4) Isaiah Lewis added 11 points. Aaris-Monte Bonds had 10 points and eight rebounds.

    ___

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    ___

    Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


    • First Published:
