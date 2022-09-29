'Frighteningly Good' Carlos Alcaraz in Time100 Next List of Five Athletes to Watch Out For

World No. 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the 2022 TIME100 Next list. The coveted list is released annually by TIME and recognizes 100 rising stars from across the world.

Alcaraz was one of five athletes on the list which included the likes of NBA star Ja Morant, footballers Sam Kerr, and Trinity Rodman and sprinter Erriyon Knighton.

Fondly called Carlitos by his fans, Alcaraz is having a dream season.

Earlier this month, the Spaniard clinched his first Grand Slam title by defeating Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 at Flushing Meadows. In the process, the 19-year-old scripted history by becoming the youngest men’s tennis player to ever achieve the world’s No. 1 ranking.

The TIME magazine has described Alcaraz as “frighteningly good at his game.”

“With his US Open victory in September, Alcaraz has officially arrived, leading a young generation of talent. Tennis is starving for the next global force, following the recent retirements of greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer,” the TIME adds.

Several pundits feel that Alcaraz is the most complete player on the tour right now.

He has the uncanny ability to deploy drop shots when opponents least expect them and his game is fearsome, angles winners to the far edges of the court.

In addition to his Grand Slam glory, Alcaraz has also lifted ATP Masters 1000 trophies in Miami and Madrid this year. In fact, his astonishing achievements on the court have dwarfed the fact that Alcaraz is still a teenager.

He has won a total of five ATP Tour titles so far and leads the tour with a win-loss record of 52-10.

Along with his compatriot Rafael Nadal, the teenage sensation is only one of the two players at the moment to have qualified for the year-end ATP Finals.

