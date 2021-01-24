From 7'2'' Giant Zanjeer to High Flyer Guru Raaj - Here's Who Will Feature in WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE will premiere the WWE Superstar Spectacle, a two-hour television special event for India featuring WWE's Indian superstars alongside Superstars and Legends from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT on January 26, commemorating India’s Republic Day.

HERE'S WHO WILL FEATURE AT WWE SUPERSTAR SPECTACLE

Jinder Mahal

If you seek the American dream, look no further than Jinder Mahal. The Indian Superstar is the very definition of a self-made man, having battled his way to the WWE Championship despite suffering trials and tribulations that would have sent a lesser person running for the hills.

Mahal made it his business to target the biggest dog in the yard from his first days in WWE, when he confronted the towering Great Khali. And even when Mahal found himself set back by his own ambitions, The Modern Day Maharaja continued to press for the peak, forming unusual alliances and adopting new styles to improve his game and approach the mountaintop from a different path.

When neither of those attempts paid dividends, Mahal took a sabbatical from WWE and returned in 2016 as a new man. While his style evolved, he also underwent a remarkable physical transformation. Suddenly, going after the biggest dog in the yard didn’t seem so far-fetched.

In just a two-month span, Mahal finished as the runner-up in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, defeated five of SmackDown’s finest to earn a WWE Championship Match, recruited Sunil & Samir Singh to his side and made good on his title opportunity, defeating none other than Randy Orton to attain the supreme prize of sports-entertainment.

After a successful reign as WWE Champion, Mahal once again attained glory at WrestleMania 34 when he defeated Orton, Bobby Roode and Rusev in a Fatal 4-Way Match to win the United States Title.

Jinder Mahal remains a force to be reckoned with. He may have crossed a few lines and stepped on a few necks to succeed, but if there’s anything to take away from The Modern Day Maharaja, it’s that none are more deserving of glory than those who refuse to be hindered — even if it means getting there by any means necessary.

Samir Singh

Call them The Singh Brothers. Call them The Bollywood Boyz. Just make sure that you call Samir and Sunil one of the most entertaining tag teams in all of WWE.

A former champion on the independent scene alongside his brother, Samir Singh has always had a knack for discovering the next big opportunity and pursuing it by any means necessary. His accomplishments landed him — and his sibling — in WWE Network's groundbreaking Cruiserweight Classic, and although neither of the Singh Brothers won the tournament, they quickly proved to be as opportunistic and enterprising as any Superstar who laced up a pair of boots.

The two brothers found themselves competing on 205 Live as well as WWE NXT, at least until they saw their biggest chance yet to shine and joined up with Jinder Mahal during The Modern Day Maharaja’s run to the WWE Championship. Not only were The Singh Brothers instrumental in helping Mahal win the coveted title, but they also proved to be crucial in his defense of it.

That doesn’t mean that Samir & Sunil are content with being background players. Having already made an impact on virtually every WWE brand, and with their focus once again trained on the NXT Cruiserweight division, there's no telling what will come next for this talented pair of brothers.

Sunil Singh

Initially a burgeoning tag team specialist alongside his brother Samir, Sunil has also recorded reigns in the Junior Heavyweight and Tag divisions of multiple promotions before making his mark in WWE as a Cruiserweight.

Initially a burgeoning tag team specialist alongside his brother Samir, Sunil has also recorded reigns in the Junior Heavyweight and Tag divisions of multiple promotions before making his mark in WWE as a Cruiserweight.

And after competing alongside his brother on 205 Live and NXT, Sunil proved to be a key component of Jinder Mahal’s improbable path to the WWE Title, helping The Modern Day Maharaja both win and retain the prize.

Judging by his actions so far, there's no doubt that Sunil is here to punish the competition and ensure success for himself and his brother.

Rinku

Rinku has arrived in NXT, and along with Saurav, he is here to bulldoze the competition.

Originally from Bhadohi, India, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing a solid 275 pounds, Rinku comes to the squared circle from javelin field and the baseball diamond, where he was a pitching prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the inspiration for the Disney movie “Million Dollar Arm” starring Jon Hamm.

The hulking Superstar casts an intimidating shadow in the ring, which the NXT Universe was first introduced to when he and his Indus Sher partner Saurav steamrolled over Riddle at the behest of Malcolm Bivens.

Judging by his actions so far, there’s no doubt that Rinku is here to punish the competition and ensure Bivens Enterprises reigns supreme over NXT.

Saurav

The towering Saurav has arrived in NXT to demolish everyone in his path.

At 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds and hailing from Gwalior, India, few Superstars can measure up to the massive two-time Indian National Heavyweight Kickboxing Champion. Alongside his Indus Sher partner Rinku, Saurav made an immediate impact on the black-and-gold brand, pummeling Riddle into the canvas at the behest of their manager, Malcolm Bivens.

Saurav has gone on to show that he is a complete menace inside the squared circle, overpowering other Superstars with ease before showing off his true might.

With Rinku alongside him and Bivens in his corner, it’s clear that Saurav is well on his way to achieving one thing: complete destruction.

Jeet Rama

From Indian Wrestling Kushti Champion to NXT Superstar, Jeet Rama is making his way in the squared circle.

Born in Haryana, India, Rama is a two-time Kushti National Heavyweight Champion and three-time winner of the Hind Kesari award. During WWE’s 2016 visit to India, Jeet Rama debuted in front of hometown fans at the Indira Gandhi Arena, winning his first match against Chad Gable and cementing his place as one to watch.

What will the future hold for this Kushti wrestling star? One thing is for sure: Jeet Rama is here to make a statement.

Kavita Devi

The scary-powerful Kavita Devi is already accustomed to making WWE history.

Born in the Jind District of Haryana, India, in 2017 she became the first Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring at the first Mae Young Classic in a match that has now had more than 59 million views on YouTube. Becoming the first Indian woman to sign a WWE Performance Center contract, she went on to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All when she fought in the WrestleMania 34 Women’s Battle Royal. She was even named one of India’s “First Ladies,” a designation given to the high-performing women in a variety of fields.

A champion powerlifter who won gold whilst representing India at the South Asian Games, Devi was trained for the ring by former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. Her herculean strength carries over to the squared circle, where she slams the air out of her opponents before cutting them down with a roundhouse kick.

With so many accolades to her name already, what is next for Kavita Devi? One dream sits above all others: to become the first WWE Women's Champion from India.

Giant Zanjeer

Standing at a staggering 7-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 340 pounds, Giant Zanjeer is a titanic trainee of The Great Khali who is here to make his presence known.

A native of Jagraon, Punjab, Zanjeer is a former basketball player who set his sights on the squared circle and is ready to grab this once in a lifetime opportunity to rise the ranks of WWE.

As others cower in his shadow, there is only one mantra for Giant Zanjeer: no pain, only gain.

Dilsher Shanky

At 7 feet tall and weighting 310 pounds, Dilsher Shanky of Jagadhri, India, is a goliath. An experienced cricketer and actor, Shanky left a job working as an accountant to turn his attention to the squared circle under the supervision of another giant of the ring, The Great Khali.

Joining a stacked roster of monsters including Giant Zanjeer and Omos, and following in the footsteps of colossal figures like Braun Strowman who rose through the ranks of NXT, Dilsher Shanky the goliath is here to prove himself. No questions asked.

Guru Raaj

Guru Raaj arrived in Orlando from Banda, India, after successfully being selected at the record-setting WWE India Tryout in 2019.

A former farmer turned sports-entertainer, Raaj was trained by The Great Khali and uses his athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo to run circles around his opponents.

Demonstrating strength, speed and craft… one thing is for certain: Guru Raaj is the first Indian-born high-flyer in WWE, and he is here to put the rest of the roster on notice.