From Asking 'Who' to Being 'Proud' - When Life Comes Full Circle for Nikhat Zareen and Mary Kom

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen joined an elite bunch of women as she took home the gold medal at the 12th IBA World Boxing Championship.

As a swarm of messages flooded media networks and social platforms, one specific wish stood out. And it came from none other than the legendary MC Mary Kom.

“Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors.” read the tweet.

The message was special not least because it was a show of admiration for an athlete almost synonymous with Indian boxing, but, also because of the shared history between the two pugilists.

A couple of years ago, when the authorities were filling up the rosters for the national contingent to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, is where the story began.

Mary Kom, who was at the peak of her prowess was handed a direct qualification to represent India in Tokyo, on the back of her reputation and accomplishments.

A young Zareen, who had already important titles, albeit in junior categories, wasn’t very pleased with the decision to hand the premier boxer a direct entry into the showpiece event without going through a selection trial.

She wrote to the then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, expressing her dissatisfaction with the decision and requesting a ‘fair’ trial. And the minister who saw a just cause with the claim ensured that an opportunity would be provided for Zareen to stake her claim in the Indian roster. A bout was sanctioned in which Zareen would take on Mary Kom herself.

Mary Kom, the flagbearer of the Indian Olympians, wasn’t very pleased with the youngster’s claim and made her displeasure known. She questioned the merit of young Zareen’s claim to the throne and even advised Telangana native to focus on her trade instead.

Zareen’s inexperience let her down in the fight against the Manipuri as the veteran Mary Kom registered a resounding win and flaunted the gulf in quality between the boxers. She even refused to shake Zareen’s hand at the end of the fight.

Surely, it must not have been easy for a young athlete to taste such an embarrassment on the national front after having requested a challenge in the first place. And true to the times we live in, she was called out and poked fun at on social media platforms.

But, as evidenced by her recent victories, Zareen is not one to quit. She put the loss behind her and focused on improving her game. And for her patience and perseverance, the universe has rewarded her with multiple victories that could push even the biggest of names in Indian sports to the realms of envy.

All her talent, hard work, and most of all her dedication came to fruition as she took home the gold medal in Istanbul by beating Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the final of the WBC.

With the win, Zareen is now in the esteemed company of Sarita Devi, Lekha KC, Jenny RL and of course, the legendary Mary Kom – who have all won the coveted gold medal at the WBC.

No doubt that the victory to claim her dream medal was special, but, one can imagine the sheer pride and joy in the heart of Zareen as she received a warm message of congratulations from the legendary boxer herself after all these years.

For everything she had gone through, vindication in the form of a wish and admiration from Mary Kom would have surely made her puff her chest out in pride. Almost as much as when she kissed and caressed the medal while was stood atop the podium a couple of days earlier.

If anyone needed examples of life coming full circle, it can surely be cited in the case of Zareen’s rise to dominance. And what’s more? At 25 years of age, Nikhat Zareen, India’s latest golden girl has the majority of her career ahead of her and if the past and present are anything to go by, it promised to be an enthralling one.

