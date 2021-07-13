From CM Punk to Triple H, Pro Wrestling Stars Pay Tribute to 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff, also popularly known as “Mr Wonderful”, passed away on Monday. From CM Punk to Triple H, pro wrestling stars paid tribute to Orndorff. He was the biggest star in pro wrestling in the 1980s and he died at the age of 71 in Fayetteville, Georgia. Orndorff’s death was announced by his son Travis. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff,” Travis wrote on Instagram.

In his last year, he was also dealing with health problems likes cancer and dementia.

“Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy,” Travis’ statement further said.

Travis also invited Orndorff’s close friends to speak at the funerals.

“A donation page is available in my bio for funeral expenses. Any close friends who would like to speak at his funeral, please message me on Instagram,” Travis added.

Here is how the wrestling world reacted to Orndorff’s demise:

Remembering the best bad guy of pro wrestling, Orndorff, Triple H wrote, “A WrestleMania main eventer, WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry’s best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time.”

A #WrestleMania main eventer, @WWE Hall of Famer, and one of the industry’s best bad guys. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/7UKP1s2yiI— Triple H (@TripleH) July 12, 2021

Paying tribute to Orndorff, Kane called him “one of the all-time greats.”

“Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful,” Kane wrote.

Paul Orndorff, one of the all-time greats, has passed away. RIP, Mr. Wonderful.— Kane (@KaneWWE) July 12, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase wrote, “My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories. Rest in peace, my friend.”

My heart and my prayers go out to the family of my friend and colleague, Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff. Great wrestler and many great memories.Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/wmmAxtNpA5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) July 12, 2021

Remembering Mr Wonderful, WWE Hall of Famer Edge said that Orndorff was the first wrestler he hated and feared as a kid.

“Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated and feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul,” Edge wrote.

Paul Orndorff was the first wrestler I hated & feared as a child. I was at the Big Event in Toronto. Changed my life. Years later the morning before WrestleMania 21, I trained with him and Hulk. I was a little kid again. One of my fondest memories. Thank you for all of them Paul. pic.twitter.com/h7crlyHme6— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 12, 2021

Hulk Hogan also paid tribute rich tribute to Orndorff by sharing a snap of him and Paul from their Japan tour.

“Paul with me on the Bad Boys you’re in Japan, they said we would never be asked back again, oh well, wasn’t the first, wasn’t the last! RIP my brother love you,” Hogan wrote.

Paul with me on the Bad Boys your in Japan,they said we would never be asked back again,oh well ,wasn’t the first ,wasn’t the last! RIP my brother love you HH pic.twitter.com/KGRO01fwID— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 13, 2021

CM Punk also remembered Orndorff on Twitter and recalled meeting the WWE legend at a WCW live event.

“Damn. Orndorff. I went to a WCW house show at the UIC pavilion once. He and Sherri were the best on that show with working for the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful,” Punk wrote.

Damn. Orndorff. I went to a wcw house show at the uic pavilion once. Maybe 95ish. Him and Sherri were the best on that show with working the crowd. Think I have his autograph on a patriot mask somewhere. Rest in power Mr. Wonderful.— player/coach (@CMPunk) July 12, 2021

Paul Orndorff was an American wrestler. He was known for his appearances with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

