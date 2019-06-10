Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

From Flintoff to Dale Styen, Four Times Yuvraj Singh Showed He is Not Shy of Giving it Back

As Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career, here are a few times when he had intense face-offs on the field.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
From Flintoff to Dale Styen, Four Times Yuvraj Singh Showed He is Not Shy of Giving it Back
Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket and IPL on Monday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, bringing down the curtains on a long and illustrious career. The elegant left-handed batsman will not only be remembered for the numerous match-winning innings he played for India but also for his on-field aggression. Never one to back down against a challenging situation, there are several instances when Yuvraj Singh gave a befitting reply to sledging by opponents.

YUVRAJ SINGH VS ANDREW FLINTOFF

Who can forget Yuvraj Singh's six memorable sixes off a Stuart Broad over during the 2007 ICC WORLD T20 cup. English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had needled Yuvraj Singh by poking fun at his "f***ing ridiculous shots" but it was Broad who paid the price as the Indian left-hander smashed him for six huge sixes in an over, only the second time a batsman had achieved such a feat in international limited-overs cricket. Yuvraj Singh later revealed that his tiff with Flintoff went something like this

Flintoff: Those were f***ing ridiculous shots
Yuvraj: F*** you
Flintoff: Excuse me?
Yuvraj: You heard what I said
Flintoff: I will cut your throat off
Yuvraj: You see this bat in my hand. You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat?

YUVRAJ SINGH VS BRAD HOGG

Brad Hogg didn't think much of Yuvraj Singh's six-spree against England, though, and decided to sledge the batsman as he walked out to bat against the Aussies during the semi-final of 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. "Ho ho, let's see you hit six sixes today big Yuvi," Hogg, who was benched for the match, recalled telling Yuvraj during the drinks break. It proved to be a huge mistake as Yuvraj smashed a massive six and tore apart the Aussie bowling line-up for a fiery 30-ball 70 runs. Hogg admitted that Yuvraj's match-winning knock embarrassed him as he sat in the dugout.

YUVRAJ SINGH VS DALE STEYN

South African quickie Dale Steyn sledged Yuvraj Singh during a 2008 Test match in Kanpur after being flicked for an elegant four. A pumped-up Steyn bowled a bouncer the next ball and soon the two players were in the middle of the pitch for a heated exchange. It took the intervention of umpires and India and South Africa captains Sourav Ganguly and Graeme Smith to calm things down.

YUVRAJ SINGH VS UMAR GUL

Pakistani pacer Umar Gul tried to stare down Yuvraj Singh after bowling a bouncer during a tense encounter and things soon got out of hand. The two players eventually patched it up with a shake of hands, however.

