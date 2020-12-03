From Gully Boy to Super Star: Football Delhi to Hold 'Virtual Football Talent Hunt'

Football Delhi Young Stars Hunt, India's first virtual football skill contest, will stat this month, and boys and girls between six and 17 years can participate and showcase their football talent and stand a chance to win Rs 2.5 lakh in cash prize, Football Delhi (FD) has announced.

Amenity Odisha FC Soccer School has offered scholarships worth Rs.28 lakh for the winning candidates to help them undertake professional football training along with continuing their formal education.

Participants can upload videos of them showcasing their skills from their homes through the contest portal where they will be featured and can be voted on.

"Covid-19 has been detrimental for sports this year but we cannot let the pandemic deprive our children of the opportunities that they deserve. This talent hunt would serve as a unique platform for our children," said Delhi Football president Shaji Prabhakaran.

Glad to announce India’s First Virtual Football Talent Hunt @FootballDelhiLet's spread the word and let's reach every talent who has the potential. pic.twitter.com/047vezVHg5 — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) December 1, 2020

"This is a fantastic opportunity. During the pandemic this is a good way to unearth football talent and take the sport forward in India. Well done Football Delhi," said India captain Sunil Chhetri.

Registration opens on December 5. Participants will be shortlisted in the first round, based on the number of votes they garner and feedback by coaches. The shortlisted candidates will be asked to perform some more skills on the basis of which winner will be chosen. Delhi Football will be providing an e-certificate along with expert feedback to each student.

The competition will start this month and will conclude in January. The exact dates will be announced soon, said DF.