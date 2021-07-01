From Italy to Croatia, Indian Skeet Shooters Drive Between Countries for Covid-19 Jabs

India’s Olympic-bound skeet shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa on Thursday entered Croatian capital Zagreb after driving all the way from Italy to get jabbed for COVID-19. Training in Italy under their respective coaches for the upcoming Tokyo Games, both the Indian skeet shooters skipped the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, which will conclude on Friday, but decided to undertake a journey of over 1000 kms across the European continent to get themselves vaccinated.

“There is not enough time left for the Olympics and so the shooters have made the trip to Croatia for their vaccination," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said. The Tokyo Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The Olympic-bound Indian rifle and pistol team’s campaign in the tournament, however, got over two days ago with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals. While Angad has had his first shot of Covishield on April 1, Mairaj had been waiting for his first jab and had also requested the Indian Embassy in Rome for Pfizer vaccine in order to ensure his smooth entry into Tokyo. for the Olympics.

Last month, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had approached the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to help Angad and Olympian Mairaj receive their respective COVID-19 shots in Italy. Mairaj was due for his first dose after recovering from the COVID-19 infection in May. The NRAI approached the SAI on June 10.

Last month in Croatia, India’s rifle and pistol shooters were administered the Covishield vaccine, manufactured jointly by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here