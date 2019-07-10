From Lasith Malinga to Chris Gayle, Cricketers Who Will Bid Goodbye to ODIs After Cricket World Cup

While the ongoing ICC World Cup has kept all the cricket fans around the world on their toes, the ongoing cricket tournament might put an end to the ODI career of a few cricketers, who are all set to announce their retirement after the completion of series. After having a praise-worthy career with ODI cricket, a total of six cricketers will be announcing their retirement after Cricket World Cup 2019.

While Indian cricket Ambati Rayadu has already announced his retirement after he failed to book his place in Team India's World Cup squad, there are speculations about MS Dhoni and Ross Taylor announcing their retirement after World Cup.

Here's a list of six cricketers, who are set to bid adieu to One Day International cricket:

1. Chris Gayle: West Indies couldn't qualify for ICC World Cup semi-finals after losing to all teams, except Pakistan. West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who played his last ODI match against Afghanistan, had announced his decision to retire before the World Cup began. He had scored a total of 10,393 runs with 167 wickets in 298 ODIs.

2. Mashrafe Mortaza: Bangladeshi bowler Mashrafe Mortaza is yet another player who is expected to announce his retirement soon. While Mortaza hasn't opened up much about his retirement thoughts, but it is said that Bangladesh's captain has played his last ODI against Pakistan in World Cup 2019.

3. Shoaib Malik: Former Pakistan captain and batsman Shoaib Malik has also announced his retirement after Pakistan didn't qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup. In a total of 285 matches, the player had scored 7,534 runs and conceded 158 wickets. He played his last ODI against Bangladesh in 2019 ICC World Cup.

4. Lasith Malinga: Sri Lankan player Separamadu Lasith Malinga has also announced his retirement from ODI cricket. The 35-year-old played his last ODI against match India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He has a record of taking 334 wickets in 225 ODIs.

5. Imran Tahir: South African cricketer Imran Tahir has put his ball to rest as he bid goodbye to his ODI career. The spinner played his last match against Australia and has taken a total of 173 wickets in 107 matches.

6. JP Duminy: Another South African cricketer to put his ODI career to rest is all-rounder J P Duminy, who also played his last match against Australia. Duminy has taken 69 wickets and scored 5,213 runs in 150 ODIs.