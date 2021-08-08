From Mirabai Chanu’s Lift of Redemption to Neeraj Chopra’s Soaring Hope of Javelin – Tokyo 2020 Becomes India’s Best-ever Olympics

If Mirabai Chanu began India’s Tokyo 2020 journey on Day 1 with a bang, then Neeraj Chopra ended the country’s most successful campaign on Day 15 with a whole gamut of fireworks. Sandwiched between the world record holder Chanu’s stellar story of redemption and ‘once in a generation talent’ Chopra’s dominant and historic win were moments of hope, heartbreak, nostalgia, glory, and near-misses that is surely going to inspire - if not all - but a few of the 1.35 billion people of India. London Olympics in 2012 was India’s best-ever showing – till yesterday – with six medals. A ripple effect of sorts was seen in shooting after Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold at Beijing 2008 and India had added two more medals in the discipline at London. Wrestler Sushil Kumar bettered his Beijing bronze to silver, while Yogeshwar Dutt added India’s second at the Games. Women’s power in the form of shuttler Saina Nehwal and veteran pugilist Mary Kom gave hope to all Indian women athletes. However, at Rio India fell well short of the bar set in London, barring PV Sindhu’s silver in an epic final against Spain’s Carolina Marin; and Sakshi Malik’s bronze, which kept India’s wrestling flag flying.

Five years on and with a pandemic raging, Tokyo 2020 was going to be a tough one, not just for the Indian athletes, but for everyone. Still, there was something about this contingent that made one feel this Olympics is going to be special. This 124-member squad had World Champions, World Cup Winners, World No.1s, teenagers who had taken the world by storm, first-timers in events India had little clue about. And of course, a bunch of stick-wielding hopefuls, some trying to bring back the glory days, and a few who were already anointed as trailblazers. And, at the end of India’s Tokyo sojourn, the country’s medal tally stands at seven. One better than London and officially, Tokyo 2020 has become India’s best-ever Olympics.

But this goes beyond numbers. Not to say that the medals won in London, or during previous editions of the Games are merely restricted to stats. In the larger context, what the Manpreet Singh-led men’s hockey team achieved is monumental; Chopra’s gold – first-ever in athletics for India - will be part of Indian Sports folklore in years to come; the raw emotions of Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, and others after the women’s hockey team’s 4th place finish is million times more touching - and equally inspiring - than anything replicated on the silver screen; the nonchalance of a 23-year-old first-time time Olympian, Ravi Dahiya, on a wrestling mat in an Olympic final is a sign of things to come –that Indian wrestling is going to rule the roost very soon; Lovlina Borgohain assured Indian boxing is in safe hands, even as the legend Mary Kom fades away; PV Sindhu became the most successful Indian Olympian, and still 26, she can go on for a fair bit more at the peak of her powers.

And not just these seven, who found a place on the podium; there were awe-inspiring performances sprinkled across these 15 days that give us hope for Paris 2024. A sense of expectation that it will be even better. Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik are only 19 and will be forces to reckon with in three years’ time; so will be Deepak Punia, who missed out on a bronze medal. He is only 22. And what about Aditi Ashok, all of 23 and she went toe to toe, stroke to stroke with the current World No.1 Nelly Korda and former World No.1 Lydia Ko, only to miss out bronze by a whisker. She was ranked World No.200 heading into the Tokyo Games. Fouaad Mirza in Equestrian - a sports many Indians would have had to ‘google’ to make some sense - made it to the final; effectively he finished among the top 25 equestrian riders in the world. And how many of us woke up at five in the morning to watch Bhavani Devi in a stunning event named Fencing. She made history winning on her Olympic debut.

Archer Atanu Das did the unthinkable and won a match over a Korean. Oh Jin-Hyek is a two-time Olympic gold-medallist, four-time World Championship gold-medallist, three-time World Cup winner, and twice Asian Games Gold medal winner - the absolute crème de la crème of the sport. Atanu kept his nerves, no less in a shoot-off. World No.1 Deepika Kumari made it to the Quarter-finals, while Pravin Jadhav can now boast of a victory over World No.2 Galsan Bazarzhapov. 25-year-old Kamalpreet Kaur made it to the finals from an ultra-competitive field of women discus throwers while the young team of 4x400m men’s relay – Muhammed Anas, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, and Arokia Rajiv set a new Asian record. In Badminton, the doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played out of their skins to beat the eventual gold medal winners in men’s doubles, Lee Yang and Wang Chin-lin of Taiwan before crashing out.

The veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta, most likely playing his last Olympics, showed glimpses of his brilliance with a win over higher-ranked Tiago Apolónia and even managed to take a game off the legendary Ma Long – the greatest Table Tennis player of all time. Long went on to defend his Olympic title - the only man to ever do so. Manika Batra made it to Round 3 of women’s singles table tennis. In Tennis, late entrant Sumit Nagal stunned higher-ranked Denis Istomin, while India had representation in sailing for the first time.

Yes, there were disappointments; especially from the shooting range where India’s largest contingent drew a blank, but one can take heart from the fact that the likes of Manu Bhaker, Sourabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Tomar are only wiser with this experience and will be better prepared for Paris. Vinesh Phogat returning without a medal is probably the biggest heartbreak, and the likes of Vikas Krishan and World no.1 Amit Phangal were not able to step up when it was needed the most. Satish Kumar‘s valiant fight against top seed Bakhodir Jalolov in the super heavyweight category with a severe injury to his eye earned plaudits from one and all.

All in all, it is an Olympics performance worth remembering for years to come and will be talked about a lot. More importantly, each of these performances and results is worthy of making a mark and inspiring at least a few. Tokyo 2020 also gave us a glimpse of what to expect in Paris 2024. August 7, 2021, will go down as a red-letter day in Indian sporting history. While India’s domination in hockey still remains in memories of those who were fortunate enough to witness the likes of Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Sr, Pragat Singh et al and as myths for the newer generations, in Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Vandana Kataria they have new heroes to follow and get inspired by.

For a long time, ‘The Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh was synonymous with Indian Athletics, and one stat that defined Indian Athletics and the Olympics was the ‘1/100th of a second’ that had cost Singh an Olympic bronze in the 1960 Olympics. Roughly 40 years later, it may very well be time to replace that heartbreak with contentment; and embrace the new number that will forever define Indian Athletics - 87.58m

