From One Medal Winner to Another - Go for Gold: Mirabai Chanu's Message to Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu congratulated Lovlina Borgohain on securing India’s second medal at Tokyo 2020.

“Congratulations Lovlina Borgohain for an outstanding performance in the Quarterfinals. Still two wins more. Go for Gold," Mirabai Chanu tweeted.

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai for an outstanding performance in the Quarterfinals. Still two wins more. Go for Gold #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iA77M7pIgZ— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2021

Mirabai’s silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gave India the perfect star and many wondered who would help India get their second medal. The wait was a bit longer than many had hoped but boxer Lovlina assured India a medal in women’s welterweight (69 kg) by reaching the semifinals, beating Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in a quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Assam is set to become the second Indian boxer after MC Mary Kom to win an Olympic medal. Mary Kom had won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics in London.

On Friday, Lovlina defeated Chen 4-1 on points in the quarterfinals, assuring India a medal as there is no playoff for losing semifinalists in the Olympics.

She will meet Surmeneli Busenaz of Turkey in the first semifinal on August 4, a win assuring her of at least a silver medal.

India rejoiced after Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and shooting ace Abhinav Bindra joining others in sending the young boxer congratulatory messages.

“Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals ! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai , what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action!," Thakur wrote on his Twitter handle.

India’s only individual gold medallist Bindra tweeted, “Super super show by @LovlinaBorgohai ! Two more to go ! goforgold."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisaw Sarma was one of the first to congratulate the boxer, who comes from the northeastern state’s Golaghat district. “This is a BIG punch. You continue to make us proud LovlinaBorgohain and keep India’s flag high & shining at TokyoOlympics2020. Well done," Sarma said.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju too sent her his congratulations. “India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal. What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina. LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in Tokyo2020 Olympics!" Rijiju wrote.

Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said, “What a day!! One more Medal confirmation win by Indian Women proud." Former world champion shooter Heena Sidhu said, “medal confirmed for Lovlina!!!! Great show!!! Amazing amazing amazing."

