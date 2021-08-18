From Personal Touch to Thoughtful Gestures - PM Modi's Interaction With Olympians Show He is a Leader Beyond Compare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s interaction with Tokyo Olympics contingent was telecast on Wednesday. PM Modi had met the Tokyo Olympics contingent over breakfast at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday.

Photos were shared on social media after breakfast and the athletes were seen enjoying the moment. On Sunday, the Prime Minister, in his Independence Day speech, had applauded the Indian Olympic athletes, saying the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation, and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul in Tokyo, bagging a total of seven medals — one gold, two silver, and four bronze. India’s Tokyo heroes will now return to their respective homes.

PM told the athletes two things- “Sports has to become a part of Svabhav" and added that no athlete must ever leave the field.

These statements summed up the seriousness PM Modi accords to sports and the support the Government of India will keep giving to sports. PM told all the players to keep writing to him and give their feedback as well as suggestions on how to improve sports facilities. He also emphasised that when it comes to sports infra, we have to look at global best practices and provide top quality support to the players.

“I have seen that success doesn’t get to your head and loss doesn’t stay in your min," was one of the key PM Modi’s messages to the athletes.

A lot of contingents be it women’s hockey, shooters, archers and swimmers “apologised” and expressed sadness on their performance.

PM told everyone of them that them going to the games was a matter of great pride for India and that wins and losses are normal in sports. He assured the players that each of them is a champion.

While speaking to the athletes, the Prime Minister commented on one important change - the attitude of parents towards sports.

PM Modi urged the sporting fraternity to rise to the occasion and enrich Amrit Mahotsav celebrations with their support - merging sports with nation-building.

PM Modi had requested India’s athletes to visit 75 schools by 15th August 2023 and focus on two aspects - removing malnutrition (explaining the need to eat healthy and tasty food) and playing with children so that there is curiosity towards sports.

PM interacted with the Hockey teams, as both, the men’s and women’s teams told PM that their phone calls, especially after the defeats really helped the team gain their morale and self-confidence back.

Other players also pointed to the constant support they got from the PM and the entire government machinery. The PM watching the opening ceremony was also seen as a great gesture.

PM Modi had a personal touch as the athletes were seated on different tables and the PM went from table to table and spent time with the players.

Athletes were surprised with how PM’s minute observation skills and how much he knew about the games. PM enquired about the well-being of Lovlina’s mother and hailed Mirabai for the compassionate gesture of honouring truck drivers. He told Ravi Dahiya to laugh more and be happy and said that Vinesh Phogat needs to stop getting angry and disappointed at her own self.

PM Modi even asked PV Sindhu’s Korean coach, Park Tae Sang, to visit Ayodhya keeping in mind the close historical ties between Korea and Ayodhya.

He even recalled his stay at Sector 7 in Panchkula while talking to Yashaswini Deswal.

PM Modi greeted Dutee Chand with ‘Jai Jagannath’, Bhavani Devi with ‘Vanakkam’and Maana Patel with ‘Kem Cho’. He also asked Sreejesh if he has already learnt Punjabi after staying with the team that has so many Punjabi speakers.

