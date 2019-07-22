From Rishabh Pant to Jhulan Goswami, Cricketers in Awe After Sprinter Hima Das Wins 5th Gold

Indian sprinter Hima Das, who is now fondly called as golden girl, is receiving appreciation all around the country for winning her fifth gold of the month in the 400-metre race at the Czech Republic on Saturday. The 19-year-old sprinter recorded her best timing of 52.09 seconds in the 400-metre event. Before this race, her season best was 52.88 seconds. Following her exceptional performance, along with the entire country, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu, Shekhar Kapur and many more also took to their twitter account to congratulate the 19-year-old.

Former Cricketer Hemang Badani and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant congratulated the Indian sprinter. Cricketer Jhulan Goswami also weighed in.

5 medals in a span of 20 days! Incredible Achievement. A True inspiration to a billion people now @HimaDas8.Keep RUNNING and keep WINNING.#HimaDas #HimaDasourPride pic.twitter.com/l7VkBk2IEA — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 21 July 2019

Five Golds over the course of 19 days in five different international athletics competitions! Well done #HimaDas on this fantastic achievement, continue working hard and bring more medals for India. @himadas08 pic.twitter.com/GvwYLjfRXR — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) 22 July 2019

You are an absolute inspiration @HimaDas8 The golden girl of India salaam boss pic.twitter.com/21cetOSsWS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) 21 July 2019

this is an incredible finish .. in the 400 meters to give that kind of a spurt in the last 15-20 meters is an IMPOSSIBLE FEAT ! AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING .. HIMA DAS .. you are something special .. !! https://t.co/4mlyiYhnBl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 21 July 2019

Congratulations on winning the 5th gold @HimaDas8! Your act of kindness towards Assam is an inspiration to us all. A great athlete with a heart of gold. Wishing you all the more success! India is proud of you! https://t.co/Q06SBAKUhq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 21 July 2019

Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days.Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth.Congrats on your 5 Medals!All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. pic.twitter.com/kaVdsB1AjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 21 July 2019

Many many congratulations on the 5 Medals you have won in Europe over the last 20 days, @HimaDas8!Wishing you the best for your future races.Keep up the hard work. pic.twitter.com/iBsOZai4UR — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) 21 July 2019

Now she is gonna make a gold mine of her own. Kudos girl @HimaDas8 https://t.co/bvRx2zNo58 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 18 July 2019

Supergirl !! @HimaDas8 #himadas She just will not take impossible for an answer .. https://t.co/iiXwh1O6Ph — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) 21 July 2019