3-min read

From Rishabh Pant to Jhulan Goswami, Cricketers in Awe After Sprinter Hima Das Wins 5th Gold

Hima Das, the 19-year-old sprinter, recorded her best timing of 52.09 seconds in the 400-metre event. Before this race, her season best was 52.88 seconds.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 22, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Indian sprinter Hima Das celebrates her victory. (Image: Reuters)
Indian sprinter Hima Das, who is now fondly called as golden girl, is receiving appreciation all around the country for winning her fifth gold of the month in the 400-metre race at the Czech Republic on Saturday. The 19-year-old sprinter recorded her best timing of 52.09 seconds in the 400-metre event. Before this race, her season best was 52.88 seconds. Following her exceptional performance, along with the entire country, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu, Shekhar Kapur and many more also took to their twitter account to congratulate the 19-year-old.

Former Cricketer Hemang Badani and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant congratulated the Indian sprinter. Cricketer Jhulan Goswami also weighed in.

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wished the 'Dhing Express' by writing, “YEEEEAAAHHHHHHHHHH .. BADHAI BADHAI BADHAI .. JAI HIND .. गर्व हम सबको आप पे Hima Das जी , आपने भारत का नाम स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिख दिया (We are all proud of you Hima Das, you have written India’s name in gold) !!!”

Anil Kapoor also shared a sweet message on his twitter account, which read, “Congratulations on winning the 5th gold @HimaDas8! Your act of kindness towards Assam is an inspiration to us all. A great athlete with a heart of gold. Wishing you all the more success! India is proud of you!”

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar too tweeted, “Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races.”

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
