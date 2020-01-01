From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
Indian sports stars wished their fans a prosperous new year as they welcomed 2020 and big goodbye to the last decade.
Saina Nehwal (L) and Hima Das. (Photo Creditr: @NSaina/@HimaDas8)
A decade was left behind as the world celebrated 2020 and welcomed the new year with much fervour. The sporting fraternity was not left behind in the new year celebrations as they dove right into the festivities. From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, a number of sporting personalities took to social media to wish their fans.
Saina Nehwal posted a photograph of herself and her husband and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap to wish her fans for the new year.
Saina also put up a photograph of herself in a shimmering royal blue dress as she celebrated the arrival of 2020.
View this post on Instagram
?????? pic.twitter.com/9apajjjrhO
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 31, 2019
Hima Das also posted her photograph and wished for one and all to have a great 2020, "filled with hope, happiness and prosperity."
Wishing everyone a very Happy New year.
May this year be filled with hope, happiness and prosperity. Have a wonderful year 2020. #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/0FU54yplON
— Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) January 1, 2020
PV Sindhu also posted a series of photographs on Instagram from 2019 in different attires as she jogged back the memory lane and said she was looking forward to 2020. From 2020, she asked for "Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter and less tears. Zero drama."
View this post on Instagram
2019: thank you for the love, happiness, blessings,losses,sadness,lessons, failures and accomplishments ?? This year went by fast Time is so valuable ?? Next year, i am going to make most of it. Here's to 2020 being filled with: less stress and more faith. Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter?? and less tears??. Zero drama. Hard work, success?? and time to do things that matter most. CHEERS if your ready, too?? 2020: let's do this , I'm ready for new experiences, challenges and grateful in advance for everything that is yet to come?? #2019#timepassestoofast#decade#2020#letsdothis
A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on
The Indian Football Team Twitter handle shared a video of various Indian footballers wishing everyone on the new year. Indian women's team stars Ashalati Devi, Bala Devi, Aveka Singh and Grace Hauhnar Lalrampari along with Farukh Choudhary and Brandon Fernandes of the senior men's national team were part of the video.
A #HappyNewYear2020 ?? to everyone from the #IndianFootball ? community ?? #BackTheBlue ?? pic.twitter.com/HH8UcpzlZo
— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 1, 2020
Here are various other wishes from the sports industry:
May the #NewYear fulfill all your dreams and help you achieve your goals ??
Here's wishing all the #HeroISL teams, players and everyone a very happy and eventful 2?0?2?0?
#TrueLove pic.twitter.com/3WgipPWZoS
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 1, 2020
May health and happiness follow you and yours during the years to come. Wish you and your family a very Happy and prosperous New Year???? pic.twitter.com/ykEzsJ3ll7
— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) January 1, 2020
?? ????, ?? ????! ???????? pic.twitter.com/CIgPpI1Tdx
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) January 1, 2020
2019 is a year I will never forget. I can't describe how it felt to win a 6th world title. I feel your love #TeamLH from all over the world and I want to end the year by saying a massive thank you for your support ???? Sending lots of love and positive energy to you all for 2020. pic.twitter.com/mgQJ0bxmg9
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 31, 2019
???? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ?? ???? 2020* ?? ??????? ?????????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ???? ?????? ????????? pic.twitter.com/3pGzNFVWnT
— Bajrang Punia ???? (@BajrangPunia) December 31, 2019
View this post on Instagram
2019 is really tough was sidelined half the year due to Injury. I thank my coaches @fl_flimpele @kristiawan.dwi @m_miftahh and Gopi sir support staff @johnsonbidar partners @chiragshetty & @p9ashwini who stood there during my tough times and made 2019 wonderful. Lets go 2020 give me better opportunity to deliver better performace ?? ???? I wish everyone advance happy newyear hope all our dreams come true. #teamindia #mission2020
A post shared by Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy (@satwik_rankireddy) on
??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?????????? ?? Happy new year all of you pic.twitter.com/EsWmObu41V
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 1, 2020
As 2019 comes to an end, I have so much to cherish. To everyone who's made it all possible, I only have gratitude. I want to thank and send out love to everyone who's supported me and stood by me this,Here's hoping for more of the same in 2020! Happy New Year!#ThankYou2019 #n22 pic.twitter.com/qUcl3aoNFH
— Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) January 1, 2020
