From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year

A decade was left behind as the world celebrated 2020 and welcomed the new year with much fervour. The sporting fraternity was not left behind in the new year celebrations as they dove right into the festivities. From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, a number of sporting personalities took to social media to wish their fans.

Saina Nehwal posted a photograph of herself and her husband and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap to wish her fans for the new year.

Saina also put up a photograph of herself in a shimmering royal blue dress as she celebrated the arrival of 2020.

View this post on Instagram 2020 ?????????????????? A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:13pm PST

Hima Das also posted her photograph and wished for one and all to have a great 2020, "filled with hope, happiness and prosperity."

Wishing everyone a very Happy New year. May this year be filled with hope, happiness and prosperity. Have a wonderful year 2020. #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/0FU54yplON — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) January 1, 2020

PV Sindhu also posted a series of photographs on Instagram from 2019 in different attires as she jogged back the memory lane and said she was looking forward to 2020. From 2020, she asked for "Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter and less tears. Zero drama."

The Indian Football Team Twitter handle shared a video of various Indian footballers wishing everyone on the new year. Indian women's team stars Ashalati Devi, Bala Devi, Aveka Singh and Grace Hauhnar Lalrampari along with Farukh Choudhary and Brandon Fernandes of the senior men's national team were part of the video.

Here are various other wishes from the sports industry:

May the #NewYear fulfill all your dreams and help you achieve your goals ?? Here's wishing all the #HeroISL teams, players and everyone a very happy and eventful 2?0?2?0? #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/3WgipPWZoS — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 1, 2020

May health and happiness follow you and yours during the years to come. Wish you and your family a very Happy and prosperous New Year???? pic.twitter.com/ykEzsJ3ll7 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) January 1, 2020

2019 is a year I will never forget. I can't describe how it felt to win a 6th world title. I feel your love #TeamLH from all over the world and I want to end the year by saying a massive thank you for your support ???? Sending lots of love and positive energy to you all for 2020. pic.twitter.com/mgQJ0bxmg9 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 31, 2019

??? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???? ?????????? ?? Happy new year all of you pic.twitter.com/EsWmObu41V — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 1, 2020

As 2019 comes to an end, I have so much to cherish. To everyone who's made it all possible, I only have gratitude. I want to thank and send out love to everyone who's supported me and stood by me this,Here's hoping for more of the same in 2020! Happy New Year!#ThankYou2019 #n22 pic.twitter.com/qUcl3aoNFH — Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) January 1, 2020

