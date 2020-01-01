Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
3-min read

From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year

Indian sports stars wished their fans a prosperous new year as they welcomed 2020 and big goodbye to the last decade.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 1, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
Saina Nehwal (L) and Hima Das. (Photo Creditr: @NSaina/@HimaDas8)

A decade was left behind as the world celebrated 2020 and welcomed the new year with much fervour. The sporting fraternity was not left behind in the new year celebrations as they dove right into the festivities. From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, a number of sporting personalities took to social media to wish their fans.

Saina Nehwal posted a photograph of herself and her husband and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap to wish her fans for the new year.

Saina also put up a photograph of herself in a shimmering royal blue dress as she celebrated the arrival of 2020.

View this post on Instagram

2020 ??????????????????

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on

Hima Das also posted her photograph and wished for one and all to have a great 2020, "filled with hope, happiness and prosperity."

PV Sindhu also posted a series of photographs on Instagram from 2019 in different attires as she jogged back the memory lane and said she was looking forward to 2020. From 2020, she asked for "Genuine friendships and less forced interactions. More laughter and less tears. Zero drama."

The Indian Football Team Twitter handle shared a video of various Indian footballers wishing everyone on the new year. Indian women's team stars Ashalati Devi, Bala Devi, Aveka Singh and Grace Hauhnar Lalrampari along with Farukh Choudhary and Brandon Fernandes of the senior men's national team were part of the video.

Here are various other wishes from the sports industry:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram