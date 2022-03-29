From Saxon Sharbino To Julia Rose, Here Is A Break Down Of Jake Paul's Extravagant Dating History

Since breaking into the limelight, former YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has made significant headlines, courtesy his dating life. From April 2019 to January 2020, he was romantically linked to Tana Mongeau, but was also linked with Alissa Violet and Erika Costell. While fans often speculated about Jake’s relationship status, he clarified the situation last year in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, announcing that he and ex-girlfriend Julia Rose were back together after their repeated 2020 breakups.

However, Jake and Julia have parted ways once again, as per a report by The Sun, leaving the boxer devastated. Julia, an Instagram model, had been Paul’s most recent girlfriend and witnessed his epic rise in the boxing world. Paul had dated some of the most beautiful women around even when he had not entered the ring and was content making YouTube vlogs. Here is a comprehensive list of all his former partners.

Saxon Sharbino

The actress dated Paul way back in 2014 even before he had started making YouTube vlogs. Although it remains unknown how long the relationship lasted, we know that they remain good friends. In2017,they collaborated in a video discussing where their relationship went wrong and how they’ve managed to be friends even still. The actress has now gone on to make a successful Hollywood career.

Alissa Violet

Perhaps Paul’s best-known girlfriend, Alissa is a model who appeared on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week in 2020. However, their relationship ended on a pretty nasty note. They started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit a snag a year later when Paul accused her of cheating on him with his older brother Logan, and the two exchanged harsh social media messages.

Tessa Brooks

Tessa, a dancer, had a brief relationship with Paul in 2017, although it only lasted a few months. After departing the Team 10 residence, Brooks revealed the specifics of their breakup in her vlog. She also disclosed that they had just grown apart and were headed in opposite directions.

Erika Costell

The duo confesses to faking their feelings for views when they first started dating in 2017. The two internet celebrities eventually developed genuine affections for one other and remained together till November 2018. Since their split, Jake and Erika have reunited multiple times and have shared pictures via social media. The couple also collaborated on merch and a song called Chitty Bang.

Tana Mongeau

Tana and Jake started dating in April of this year. Jake proposed to Tana on her 21st birthday, after they had shared some major PDA online throughout their time together. A few weeks later, in July 2019, they appeared to tie the knot. They both released statements in January 2020 announcing their separation. The former flames have met together several times since then. Tana has stated in several interviews that Jake will always hold a special place in her heart.

Now, as per a Page Six report, Jake, after his split from Julia Rose, has “moved on with other girls, however, he still feels that she “was the one."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.