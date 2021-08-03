From Serve to Smash: PV Sindhu's Career at a Glance Over Two Olympic Medals

In 2016, arguably India’s best shuttler PV Sindhu created history by winning the silver medal in the women’s singles at Rio Olympics, and at Tokyo 2020, the 26-year-old clinched bronze, becoming the first Indian woman and second overall to win a medal at two Olympic Games.

HERE’S A LOOK AT PV SINDHU’S CAREER

2013

Winning tournaments has been more of a natural progression for the Indian, who seems to be bringing out her best in events that matter the most. She first burst onto the scene in 2013, when little-known Hyderabadi, still playing under the shadows of Saina Nehwal, won India’s first World Championship medal in women’s singles, in China. She beat the likes of Wang Yihan and Wang Shixian — both former world no.1s, to claim the medal.

2014

If one thought that 2013 was a fluke for Sindhu, she got yet another bronze next year in the World Championship. She once again beat Shixian to finish on the podium. By this time, the Indian started to create flutters in the world of badminton and had moved beyond her image of just a giant killer.

2015

This time she did not manage to reach the semis of the World Championships but did manage to beat another former World no.1 Li Xuerui. Later on, she went on to reach her first final of a Super Series event in Denmark Open, but eventually lost to Xuerui in the finals. But before that she had beaten Tai Tzu-ying and Carolina Marin.

Unfortunately, she suffered a stress fracture soon after that and was out of action for almost six months. But she still managed to qualify for the Olympics.

2016

Rio Olympics was perhaps the biggest game-changer for Sindhu that established her class world-over. Not just because she went on to win the silver medal, but because she won matches over Michelle Li, Tai Tzu-Ying, Wang Yihan and Nozomi Okuhara in her journey. It was after this event, that she won her first Super Series, China Open. Furthermore, she reached the final of the Hongkong Open as well.

2017

In March of 2017, she avenged her loss in the final of the Rio Olympics against Carolina Marin, in the final of the India Open. To add to that, this time in World Championship, she bettered her previous efforts and managed to win a silver, losing out to Nozomi Okuhara in the marathon final. Saina Nehwal had won a bronze too.

Then she went on to win the Korea Open too, beating Okuhara. If that is not enough, she then went to pocket a silver in the year-ending Superseries final, in which she lost out to Akane Yamaguchi.

2018

By this time, it was established that Sindhu falters in the finals of the events. And this is exactly what happened in India Open and Thailand Open. Whereas in the final of the World Championships, she once again lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin. But the Indian did not lose hope and went on to create history by becoming the first Indin to win the year-ending World Tour Finals beating Nozomi Okuhara.

2019-2020

These two years were full of ups and downs. She reached the finals of the Indonesia Open but lost to Akane Yamaguchi. She went on to make history as she reached the final of the World Championships for the third consecutive time and finally struck gold against Okuhara. As far as the World Tour Finals is concerned, she could not progress to the knockouts. For Sindhu, as every badminton player, a major part of the year was lost due to Covid.

2021

After a gap of 18 months, Sindhu finally made it to the finals of an event - the Swiss Open but was beaten by Marin. She displayed some form in the All England Open but was ousted in the semi-finals by Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

