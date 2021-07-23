CHANGE LANGUAGE
From Sex-proof Cardboard Beds to Covid-19 Protocols: Step Inside Tokyo Olympics Village

Where will athletes stay - Olympic and Paralympic Village (AP)

Where will athletes stay - Olympic and Paralympic Village (AP)

From ‘anti-sex beds’ to coronavirus secure dining; here we take a look at Japan’s Olympic village.

With just a few hours to go for the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Games, we are here to take a look at Japan’s Olympic village. The Tokyo Olympic village is unique compared to any other Olympics village, due to the COVID-19 guidelines. The players will also have to follow a strict protocol due to the COVID-19 scare when they are away from the competition.

Ahead of the start of the mega event, the players from across the globe have landed in Tokyo. A few games likes, softball and football have already started a couple of days before the official opening ceremony of the Games. The Olympic village is usually high with different activities going on. However, this time, it’s a tad bit different. While there won’t be any spectators in the stands, the COVID-19 protocol’s even stretches to athletes rooms.

The players will sleep on a bed that is made of cardboard. The bed is fully recyclable and earlier, there were rumours that the beds will collapse if athletes will get involved in adult activities. Few people have even gone on to call it an ‘anti-sex’ bed. However, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has debunked this theory by sharing a video on his Twitter handle.

In the footage, McClenaghan was seen jumping on the bed to prove that it will not collapse if used for vigorous activities.

“Apparently they’re meant to break at any sudden movements. It’s fake news," McClenaghan captioned the video on Twitter.

There is regular hand sanitising stations in the main dining hall.

Here are a few pictures from the 2020 Tokyo Games village:

Have a look at Olympic Village Plaza.

Croatian Embassy of Japan has also shared a few snaps from the village on their Twitter handle.

Here is a video from the diving practice ahead of the colossal event:

Argentine swimmer Delfina Pignatiello also posted a video of the Olympic swimming pool on her official Twitter page as it has garnered over 1 million views on the microblogging site.

American gymnast Simone Biles posted a snap from the Olympics village.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games will take place on Friday, July 23, at 04:30 pm (IST).

