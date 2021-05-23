It has been a strange few days for Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday morning after evading arrest for nearly 20 days. He along with his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, was nabbed from Mundka, Delhi.

Sushil has been on the run since the murder of Sagar Rana following a brawl in Delhi on May 5 and till May 10, 2021, he was India’s only double Olympic medallist in an individual event post-independence. After that the 38-year-old saw a Look-out-Circular issued in his name, Delhi Police announce a cash reward for information about his whereabouts and so on so forth. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against Sushil and 6 others

An FIR of murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation among others was registered against the veteran wrestler.

Here’s the timeline of Sushil Kumar’s journey from being an icon to a murder accused:

May 4, 2021: Wrestler Sagar Rana, along with two of his friends were assaulted inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of Delhi. While Rana died of injuries, two of his friends were hospitalised. The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area.

May 5, 2021: Sushil Kumar said that ‘some unknown people jumped’ into their premises and fought, they weren’t our wrestlers.’

May 6, 2021: Delhi Police launch raids to locate Sushil Kumar.

May 8, 2021: Delhi recovered cell phone footage in which Kumar and other men can be seen assaulting Rana.

May 9, 2021: Police recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl and where they alleged that Kumar was present at the spot.

May 10, 2021: Delhi Police issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) for the two-time Olympic medallist.

May 14, 2021: Reports suggested that Sushil Kumar was hiding in a renowned Yoga Guru’s Ashram in Haridwar.

May 15, 2021: Non-bailable warrants were issued for Sushil Kumar and nine others.

May 17, 2021: Delhi Police has announce a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh for information about Sushil Kumar’s whereabouts.

May 18, 2021: Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar moved for an anticipatory bail plea.

May 18, 2021: The Delhi court in Rohini dismissed Sushil Kumar’s plea for an anticipatory bail.

May 22, 2021: Police revealed that the last location of absconding Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, wanted in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case was traced to Punjab’s Bathinda.

May 23, 2021: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Sushil Kumar and his associate from Delhi’s Mundka.

