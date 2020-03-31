From TikTok to Spreading Social Awareness: Sneak Peek into Lives of NBA Stars Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Los Angeles: While the rest of the world may complain about having to spend a fortnight or two at home, some of the NBA stars seem to have found an entertaining and productive approach to crush boredom; whether it be making TikTok videos or shooting a few hoops with their families.

Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook seems to have rolled back her UCLA Bruins Basketball team days: an Instagram video shows she still has the form and is one of the best players in the Westbrook house.



New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is using the break to spend time with his younger brother Noah, choosing to read him a book. Speaking of family, it seems Kaavia James is the happiest person in quarantine right now, since she can enjoy that little bit of extra attention; as the three-time NBA Champion Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabriella's methods of entertaining are blowing the Instagram pages. Baby Kaavia's mood is literally all of us. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is using the time to raise social awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic, as displayed with his AMA with a doctor over Instagram which was also joined by Barack Obama and Justin Bieber. He believes in giving back to the community and his actions say that for him as he is also donating food and providing over 18,000 students with daily meals.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is a legend on court, a doting father and loving husband off it. A TikTok video of him dancing with all his kids has made hearts collectively melt. But entertainer-par-excellence and former LA Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal's challenge to James, Curry, Wade and Damian Lillard is ruling the charts. This video of Shaq shaking a leg with his sons Shareef and Shaqir has lit up social media.





The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world down to its knees with the United States among the worst hit. The US has more than 3,000 deaths with 14 new casualties reported till Monday. Most of the sporting activity has come to a standstill across the globe.