From Trischa Zorn to Reinhild Moller: 7 Greatest Paralympians of All Time

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games are set to kick off on August 24 and ahead of the start of the quadrennial event, the fans can’t keep calm following the roller coaster ride during the Olympics, which was also held in the Japanese capital. This time around India is sending their biggest contingent comprising of 54 athletes for the Paralympics Games. Ahead of the start of the colossal event, here we take a look at the seven greatest Paralympians of all time.

Trischa Zorn – 55 medals (41 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze)

The American swimmer Trischa Zorn is counted as the greatest Paralympian of all time. Zorn participated in the Paralympic Games from 1980 to 2004 in the S12, SB12, and SM12 disability categories. She has won over 55 medals, including 41 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze. She was also the flag-bearer of the United States at the 2004 Athens Games.

In 2012, she was inducted into the Paralympic Hall of Fame for her otherworldly achievements in swimming at the Games.

Jonas Jacobsson – 30 medals (17 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze)

The second spot in this list is reserved by the Swedish sport shooter Jonas Jacobsson. He has won 30 medals in the Paralympics and took part in the ten consecutive editions of the games from 1980 to 2016. Jacobsson is also the first differently able athlete to win Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet Gold Medal annual spring honour.

Zipora Rubin-Rosenbaum – 30 medals (15 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze)

Israel’s Zipora Rubin-Rosenbaum is counted as the most decorated as well the most versatile para-athlete of all time. She has participated in several events including table tennis, wheelchair basketball and swimming in the Paralympics over the years and won 30 medals.

Ragnhild Myklebust – 27 medals (22 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze)

The fourth spot in this elusive list is reserved by Norweigian Nordic Skier Ragnhild Myklebust. She has won over 27 medals in the Paralympics, including 22 gold medals. Myklebust battled polio at a very young age. However, she came over her difficulties to touch new heights in skiing at the Games.

Beatrice Pierre Hess – 25 medals (20 gold, 5 silver, 0 bronze)

France Paralympic swimmer Beatrice Pierre Hess has won 25 medals in the Games, of which 20 are gold.

Daniel Dias – 24 medals (14 gold, 7 silver, 3 bronze)

Brazilian swimmer Daniel Dias participated in three Paralympic Games from 2008 and 2016 and won 24 medals, including 14 gold and 7 silver.

Reinhild Möller – 23 medals (19 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze)

Former German alpine ski racer Reinhild Möller has won 23 medals in the Paralympics from 1980 to 2006.

