FS vs GST Team Prediction CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Fujian Sturgeons will take on one of the best teams of the season, Guangdong Southern Tigers in the CBA League 2020-21 on Friday, December 25. Sturgeons’ points average over the course of last ten games is 242, while for Southern Tigers, it is 237. In their last game on Wednesday, Sturgeons lost to Sharks by 115 – 128 points. They would look to bounce back in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Southern Tigers defeated Tianjin in their last outing, which would certainly give them enough confidence to do well against a comparatively weaker side. The match will be played at 5:30 pm IST.

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Robert Golden, Rui Zhao

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: MarShon Brooks

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: Sonny Weems, Chen Linjian

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: Fanri Zeng

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Centre: ChangChun Yu, Su Wei

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Fujian Sturgeons possible starting line-up vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: Robert Golden, Tang Jie, Chen Linjian, Long-Mao Hu, ChangChun Yu

FS vs GST CBA League 2020-21, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting line-up vs Fujian Sturgeons: Rui Zhao, MarShon Brooks, Sonny Weems, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei