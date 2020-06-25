FS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes - Playing V, Basketball

In the upcoming fixture of CBA League 2019-20, Fujian Sturgeons will lock horns with Shandong Heroes. The match will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 1:30 pm.

A total of 20 teams are participating in the 25th season of the Chinese Basketball League. These teams are Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Both the teams that will be playing the match today have not been able to perform well till now. The host team as of now are placed at number 12 while the other team are at number 9 on the points table. Further both these teams have lost their latest matches.

Fujian Sturgeons lost to Northeast Tigers by 107-112, while Shandong Heroes lost to Fly Dragons by 94-103.

Chinese Basketball League Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes: FS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Point Guard: T Lawson, Z Hui

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Shooting Guard: K Sidikejiang

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Power Forward: L Hu, C Peidong

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Dream11 Centre: H Zhongda, C Jia

CBA League FS vs SH, Fujian Sturgeons possible starting lineup vs Shandong Heroes: K Sidikejiang, T Lawson, L Hu, H Zhongda, Z Wang

CBA League FS vs SH, Shandong Heroes possible starting lineup vs Fujian Sturgeons: H Tao, C Jia, Z Hui, J Lim, C Peidong