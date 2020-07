FS vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Fujian Sturgeons (FS) will have an uphill task when they face second-placed Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Monday, July 20. The CBA League 2019-20 Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers will be played in Taiwan. In the last outing, Sturgeons lost to Flying Tigers 121-101 whereas Flying Tigers continued their outstanding form with a 104-86 scoreline win over Fly Dragon. The CBA League 2019-20 Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers will kick off at 5:05 pm.

Chinese Basketball League Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers : FS vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Changdong Yu

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Ming-Yu Liu

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: Chen Linjian

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: Ty Lawson

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Centre: Zhou Qi

CBA League FS vs XFT, Fujian Sturgeons possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Long-Mao Hu, Chen Linjian, Zhelin Wang, Ty Lawson,Ming-Yu Liu

CBA League FS vs XFT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Fujian Sturgeons: Changdong Yu,Shirelijian Muxtar,Zhou Qi,Lingxu Zeng, Kelanbaike Makan