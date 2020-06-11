FSL vs RAV Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

FSL vs RAV Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 | The Thursday fixture in Basketball Bundesliga 2020 will see Fraport Skyliners (FSL) go head-to-head against SC Rasta Vechta (RAV). The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 FSL vs RAV game will kick off at 8pm. In the last week, Fraport Skyliner were handed a defeat by Alba Berlin. After the end of the game, the scoreboard read Alba Berlin 81-72 Skyliner. Whereas, Vechta also lost their last match against Ludwigsburg by 76-81. In Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 standings, Fraport Skyliners are on the 12 spot with 12 points. So far in the league, they have won only six games. Vechta, meanwhile, are 6th with 24 points in their kitty.

The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta match will be played at the Audi Dome.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta: FSL vs RAV Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta, FSL vs RAV Dream11 Point Guard: Joe Rahon

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta, FSL vs RAV Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jaroslaw Zyskowski

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta, FSL vs RAV Dream11 Small Forward: Trevis Simpson, Quantez Robertson

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta, FSL vs RAV Dream11 Power Forward: Yorman Bartolo

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners vs SC Rasta Vechta, FSL vs RAV Dream11 Centre: Michael Kessens

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Fraport Skyliners Probable Lineup vs SC Rasta Vechta: Joe Rahon, Matthew McQuaid, Quantez Robertson, Yorman Bartolo, Gytis Masiulis

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 SC Rasta Vechta Probable Lineup vs Fraport Skyliners: Matic Rebec, Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Trevis Simpson, Luc van Slooten, Michael Kessens