FTC vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group H match, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus - Playing XI, Football

Ferencvraos will face reigning Italian Champions Juventus for a group stage match of the UEFA Championship League at the Puskas Arena on Thursday, November 5. The match will begin at 01:30 am IST.

Juventus started their Champions League season with a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kievv, however, in the subsequent match, they were defeated by Barcelona 0-2. Juventus still have an edge in the home league as they defeated Spezia 4-1 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ferencvraos took a 5-1 drubbing from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in their opening group match in the Champions League. Their next fixture against Dynamo Kiev ended in a 2-2 draw.

Juventus are currently placed second in the group standings with three points, whereas Ferencvraos are at the bottom with just one point. Both sides have never faced each other in any official match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ferencvarosi vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Ferencvaros have to do without Ammar Ramadan and Andras Csonka in this game. While Juventus have no injuries in their squad, Merih Demiral will not be a part of playing XI as he’s serving his suspension.

UEFA Champions League Ferencvarosi vs Juventus: FTC vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Captain: Wojciech Szczesny

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Vice-Captain: Federico Chiesa

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Goalkeeper: Adam Bogdan

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Defenders: Giorgio Chiellini, Gergo Lovrencsics, Danilo

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Midfielders: Oleksandr Zubkov, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marcel Heister, Aaron Ramsey

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi vs Juventus Dream11 Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Paulo Dybala

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Ferencvarosi possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Adam Bogdan; Gergo Lovrencsics, Miha Blazic, Lasha Dvali, Aissa Laidouni; Marcel Heister, Ihor Kharatin; Oleksandr Zubkov, Isael da Silva Barbosa, Myrto Uzuni; Franck Boli

UEFA Champions League FTC vs JUV, Juventus possible starting line-up vs Ferencvarosi : Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado; Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala