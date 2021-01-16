FUL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will be looking to start winning when they resume proceedings in the Premier League as they take on local rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening. The Premier League Fulham vs Chelsea will kick off at 11 pm.

The Blues have dropped down to ninth position in the table and they have been victorious in only one out of their last six matches in the league. Fulham, on the other hand, have drawn their last five matches and are currently placed at the 18th position.

Fulham will not be able to avail the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as he is currently on loan Chelsea and cannot play against his parent club. Apart from him, Scott Parker is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard might not be able to get the services of right-back Reece James and Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are currently ninth in the league table and this match is when they can hope to climb up the table.

FUL vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Chelsea

FUL vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Fulham probable line-up vs Chelsea: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ademola Lookman, Ivan Cavaleiro

FUL vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Chelsea probable line-up vs Fulham: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner