FUL vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Fulham will welcome Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their next English Premier League game. The Fulham vs Liverpool match will take place at 10 pm IST. The London side come into this game a 2-0 loss against Manchester City last Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool, who were held to a 1-1 against Danish side Midtjylland on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game, will look to get back to winning ways in this match against Fulham.

Liverpool have a long list of injury concerns. Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out, so are Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner. Fulham too will be without the services of Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete, as they are out injured.

Both the sides have played each other on 19 occasions and Liverpool hold the advantage as they have won 13 games, lost four and drawn two.

FUL vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Fulham probable starting XI vs Liverpool: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Antonee Robinson; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman; Aleksandar Mitrovic

FUL vs LIV Premier League, Dream11 Liverpool probable starting XI vs Fulham: Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane