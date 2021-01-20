FUL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Fulham vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United will look to consolidate their place atop the Premier League table when they will lock horns with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Manchester United have been brilliant under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020/21 and they have established themselves as serious contenders in the title race. Now, ahead of the midweek games, they are seated firmly atop the Premier League table.

Fulham, on the other hand, have been impressive after a difficult start to their campaign. They have bagged all the all three points in just two of their 17 Premier League outings so far. However, Scott Parker’s team has managed to draw against Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham. They have lost just one of their last seven games.

For them, Antonee Robinson will have to miss this clash as he was given a red card in their previous match.

Manchester United will not be able to avail the services of Phil Jones who is ruled out of this match. However, we can see some rotation as they are coming into this match after a hard-fought match against Liverpool.

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United captain: Anthony Martial

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United vice-captain: Aboubakar Kamara

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United goalkeeper: David de Gea

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United defenders: Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United midfielders: Harrison Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Team for Fulham vs Manchester United strikers: Anthony Martial, Aboubakar Kamara

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Fulham probable line-up vs Manchester United: Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo; Tete, Joe Bryan, Harrison Reed, Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman; Ivan Cavaleiro, Aboubakar Kamara

FUL vs MUN Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable line-up vs Fulham: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial