Full List of FIFA The Best Football Awards 2020: Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze Win Top Prize

FIFA handed out the 2020 edition of The Best awards on Wednesday night. Here is the full list of all the awards that were handed out.

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is the first defender to win FIFA's beat women's player award since the federation started honouring the women's players in 2001. She beat her former Lyon teammate Wendie Renard and Pernille Harder to the award. Last year, Bronze had finished third for the award behind Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. The England star is also the first full-back of either gender to be crowned The Best. Bronze won the UEFA Women's Champions League with Lyon and is now with Manchester City.

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski took the world of football by storm last season. He was essential to Bayern Munich's treble-winning campaign where they won the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. He scored 55 goals in 47 appearances in the 2019-20 season with 15 of those goals coming in the UCL-winning campaign. Lewandowski beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the title.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman has won the FIFA Best Women's Coach award for the second time after picking her first in 2017. She came second to USA coach Jill Ellis last year. Wiegman had guided the Netherlands to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2018 final. The Netherlands currently are on an unbeaten run, with ten victories from as many games in the UEFA Women's EURO qualifying campaign, which they won. Wiegman has also moved on now to taking up the England women's team job.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Juergen Klopp

Klopp has won the award for the second year running. Last year he won it after guiding Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League title and this year, it's for bringing to Liverpool their first league title in 30 years. Liverpool won the Premier League with 99 points - the second-most in the history of the league - and played an impeccable brand of football that had made pundits and fans declare them as champions even before they had really won it.

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi

Sarah Bouhaddi, at 34, is at the top of the game and for that she has received FIFA's recognition. The French No.1 has won 10 straight French league titles and seven UEFA Women's Champions League trophies with Lyon. Last season, she won the treble with her club again while also shining for her national team.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Neuer was a crucial factor in Bayern Munich winning the treble last season. In the Bundesliga as well, Neuer conceded just 31 goals in 33 games that was crucial to helping the team maintain its domestic dominance.

FIFA FIFPRO Women's World11

Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Millie Bright, Delphine Cascarino, Barbara Bonansea, Veronica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath

FIFA FIFPRO Men's World11

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies, Kevin de Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Fair Play Award: Mattia Agnese

17-year-old Mattia Agnese won the Fair Play award for his quick-thinking and bravery, where he gave critical first-aid to an opponent who had lost consciousness following on-field collision.

FIFA Puskas Award: Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min became the first South Korean to win the Puskas award. He got the award for the astonishing solo goal he scored against Burnley on December 7, 2019. He received a ball just outside his own box after Jan Vertonghen tackled a Burnley player and then ran all the way to the opponent's box to score the goal. The goal showcased all that he is known for - pace, persistence, precision and power. Gary Lineker described it as "one of the greatest individual goals you're ever likely to see".