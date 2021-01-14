News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Future Of Summer Olympics in Tokyo Uncertain Says Japanese Minister

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Japan administrative and regulatory reform minister said the Tokyo Olympics may not go ahead.

The future of the Olympics is uncertain, including the possibility the Games will not go ahead in Tokyo this Summer, Japan administrative and regulatory reform minister said on Thursday.

“We need to do the best we can to prepare for the Games at this moment, but it could go either way,” Taro Kono said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Anything is possible, but as the host of the Games we need to do whatever we can. So that when it’s a Go, we can have a good Olympic Games,” he added.


