G Sathiyan Shocks World Number 16 Freitas, Moves to Pre-quarters of Austrian Open

Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan knocked out world number 16 Marcos Freitas after a gripping battle to move to the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Austrian Open in Linz.Ranked 35 in the world and lone Indian in the main draw, Sathiyan had to play out of his skin to down Freitas 4-3 in the elite Platinum tournament.The Indian lost the first game 4-11 but fought back in his usual aggressive way, winning the next games 11-9, 11-9.But the Portuguese was not ready to give up, clawing his way back into the contest by clinching the next two games 11-8, 11-6.A valiant Sathiyan managed to level the match 3-3, battling to a 11-9 victory. With everything to play for in the decider, he showed great temperament to race to a 11-7 win for a sensational victory."It was a wonderful victory and I am very satisfied with the way I performed today. I just hope to continue my streak and go as deep as possible in the tournament," Sathiyan said after the match.He next plays China's World No. 2 Xu Xin for a place in the quarterfinals.