Gabriella Papadakis Wardrobe Malfunction Makes Designer Feel Guilty

The designer of the dress worn by French ice skater Gabriella Papadakis in the Winter Olympics said on Monday she felt "terribly guilty" after an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction caused the outfit to slip.Papadakis, who with Guillaume Cizeron is among the favourites for gold in the ice dance event, said she had suffered her "worst nightmare" after Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume during their short dance routine.Her halter-top slipped sideways to briefly expose her left breast, but the French pair showed remarkable composure to skate on and finish the first day of competition in the silver medal position behind Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.Designer Sophie Thomas, who has made all the pair's outfits for the past six years, told AFP: "I feel terribly guilty, even though it's not my fault."I just can't explain it, it's a real mystery. The top was firmly attached."There were studs on the top and a hook which held up the back of it. And there was stitching over the top of it."We just don't know why it came undone at that very moment. It's bad luck, there's just no rational explanation."