GAL vs GYT Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, Galkan Vs Gyrat Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 GAL vs GYT | Galkan will square off with Gyrat in the next game on June 6, Saturday. Galkan, who are 7th on the standing, will look to end their four-match winless run when they take on Gyrat. Galkan have only won five out of 16 matches in the league. The Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan vs Gyrat match will be hosted at the Sports complex of the International University of Oil and Gas, Galkan.

Meanwhile, Gyrat have so far failed to create an impact in the league. GYT have lost all of the last five matches they have played. Till now, the struggling five were able to see victory coming their way on three occasions. In order to stay alive in the league, Gyrat will have to make things right and start winning games. Currently, Gyrat are 8th on the table tally.

The Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020, Galkan Vs Gyrat will commence at 3:30 pm.

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Prediction: GAL vs GYT Dream11 Team

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 captain: Kerim Satylov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 vice-captain: Azimberdy Amanberdiev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Centre: Azimberdy Amanberdiev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Shooting Guard: Kerim Satylov, Arslan Geldyev, Sergey Zhukov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Small Forward: Azat Cherchesov

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Point Guard: Byashim Allanazarov, Osman Durdyev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Vs Gyrat Dream11 Power Forward: Ode Khudaiberdyev

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Galkan Probable Lineup Vs Gyrat: Galkan: Azat Cherchesov, Sergey, Byashim Allanazarov, Kadyr, Myati

Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 Gyrat Probable Lineup Vs Galkan: Arslan Geldyev, Ode Khudaiberdyev, Osman Durdyev, Kerim Satylov, Peter