Galwan Valley Clash: 'Resolve This Across a Table, Not at the Border' - Sunil Chhetri Mourns for Martyred Soldiers in Ladakh

India-China Galwan Valley Clash | Indian sportspersons Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal and Bajrang Punia mourned the loss of army personnel at the India-China border in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. It is the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

Chhetri took to Twitter to suggest talking across the table instead of exchanging bullets at the border. He wanted the authorities to "act swiftly" because he didn't want more soldiers to die.

He sent strength to the families of the martyred soldiers and hopes they could deal with the loss.

"Resolve this across a table while you can, not at the border. Act swiftly, for the sake of those army personnel who have died and for those who shouldn't.

"I can only hope that the families of those who have laid down their lives find strength to deal with their losses," Chhetri tweeted.





Nehwal saluted the army and grieved for the families who have suffered the massive loss. "I salute the Indian army ..I salute the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley ..My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers," she said.

I salute the Indian army ??????..I salute the Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley ..My heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers..?? #JaiHind @IndINDIANARMY pic.twitter.com/L31a3YGlcS — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 16, 2020

Punia, on the other hand, chose to speak against politicising of the incident and called for unity in these tough times.

"It is immoral to try to politicise the martyred soldiers. We need to stay together in this stressful situation between India and China. India first, party politics later," he tweeted.



