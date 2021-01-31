News18 Logo

Gambrell Jr. Carries Prairie View Over Alabama A&M 79-57
1-MIN READ

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas: Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 18 points to lead five Prairie View players in double figures as the Panthers easily defeated Alabama A&M 79-57 on Saturday.

Cam Mack added 15 points and 12 assists for the Panthers (6-4, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox chipped in 12, Jawaun Daniels scored 10 and Lenell Henry had 10 and 14 rebounds.

Prairie View scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jalen Johnson had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Garrett Hicks added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


