Game-ending FG Lifts Abilene Christian To 1st Win, 20-17

MACON, Ga.: Blair Zepeda kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, rallying Abilene Christian to a 20-17 victory over Mercer on Saturday, foiling Mercer’s final chance to win a game in 2020.

The Bears (0-3) won’t play again until the Southern Conference begins in February.

Abilene Christian (1-4) had marched 79 yards with its opening drive to grab a 7-0 lead when Jermiah Dobbins ran it in from the 9, but then fell behind until the game was nearly over.

Peyton Mansell who completed 25 of 33 passes for 236 yards pulled the Wildcats even at 17-17 when he found Kobe Clark for a TD with 5:49 remaining. Mercer was forced into a three-and-out, setting the stage for Mansell to lead a 12-play, game-winning drive.

Harrison Frost completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a TD for Mercer. The Bears picked up 166 yards and another score on the ground, but 141 yards came in the first half.

Lance Wise recorded a career-high 20 tackles for Mercer, which played its only home game this year.